Nickie Koucouliotes Pippos, a native of Lefkas, Greece, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the White Oak Manor in Charlotte. Born in Greece on January 1,1928 she was the beloved daughter of the late Vasileos Koucouliotes, and Ioanna (Katopodis) Koucouliotes. Ms. Pippos was employed at Anderson's restaurant and Athens restaurant for many years where she truly loved to work. Ms.Pippos was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
TheTrisagion and funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Friday, August 7th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 600 East Boulevard. Interment will follow immediately at Evergreen Cementery, Central Avenue, Charlotte N.C.
Contributions to Nickie's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Renovation Fund. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be addressed to www.carolinafuneral.com
May her memory be eternal.