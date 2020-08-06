1/
Nickie (Koucouliotes) Pippos
1928 - 2020
Nickie Koucouliotes Pippos, a native of Lefkas, Greece, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the White Oak Manor in Charlotte. Born in Greece on January 1,1928 she was the beloved daughter of the late Vasileos Koucouliotes, and Ioanna (Katopodis) Koucouliotes. Ms. Pippos was employed at Anderson's restaurant and Athens restaurant for many years where she truly loved to work. Ms.Pippos was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

TheTrisagion and funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Friday, August 7th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 600 East Boulevard. Interment will follow immediately at Evergreen Cementery, Central Avenue, Charlotte N.C.

Contributions to Nickie's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Renovation Fund. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be addressed to www.carolinafuneral.com May her memory be eternal.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
AUG
7
Interment
Evergreen Cementery
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 568-0023
