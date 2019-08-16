Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nickolaos D. Polyzos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nickolaos D. Polyzos, 68, died Thursday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Charlotte, the son of the late Demetrios and Katina Polyzos. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School and UNC Charlotte. He retired from Goodyear Auto Service after a thirty-three year career. Nick was a loving and faithful father, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.



Survivors include his daughter, Rebekah Polyzos; brother, Andrew Polyzos; sisters, Helen Clonaris and husband, Gerry, and Olga Kleto and husband, Nick; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Renovation Fund, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 5108 Kuykendall Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





