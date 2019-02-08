Ms. Nicole Beathea departed this life on Friday , Feb. 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Sat. Feb 9 at 12p in the Chapel of King's Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 11a.m. Nicole is survived by her parents, John Byers and Patsy Beathea, and two daughters, Nyshoudan Kinner and Aja Heard. Interment will be at York Memorial Gardens. Kings Funeral Home (704-394-2722) is serving the Beathea family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 8, 2019