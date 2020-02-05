Nina (Spence) Kupfer (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-568-0023
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Stephen United Methodist Church
6800 Sardis Road,
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Nina Spence Kupfer, 81, of Charlotte, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Waltonwood Cotswold. Nina worked for the Mother's Morning Out Program at St. John's Episcopal Church in the 1970s and early 80s, prior to working for the City of Charlotte between 1986 and 2001. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 pm at St. Stephen United Methodist Church 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC. For full obituary see www.carolinafuneral.com/obituary/Nina-Kupfer
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 5, 2020
