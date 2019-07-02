Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Tucker Rockecharlie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nora Tucker Rockecharlie died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a short period of declining health. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Richmond, Virginia and is predeceased by her husband, William P. Rockecharlie and her son, Gurrie Rockecharlie.



Nora and Rocky moved from Richmond, Virginia to Charlotte in 1955 to start a new business and Nora created a loving home on Dilworth Road East for her family. Many happy celebrations, milestones and accomplishments were celebrated in this house! It was in this great Dilworth community that she and Rocky raised seven children and where she lived for 55 years before moving to Sharon Towers in 2013.



Nora is survived by her children Diane and Larry Stephens of Murrell's Inlet, SC; Barbara and Alain Lacouture of Charlotte, NC; Kelly Rockecharlie of Charlotte, NC; Kate and Will Jenkins of Mooresville, NC; Ned and Karen Rockecharlie of Charlotte, NC; Phillip and Willow Rockecharlie of Charlotte, NC; and John and Ann Marie Rockecharlie of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



A celebration of Nora's life will be at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Please join the family for a reception immediately following the service in the St Gabriel Fellowship Hall.



The family would like to recognize and thank the staff and Health Care Team of Sharon Towers for their compassionate care of Nora over the last four months as well as Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Holy Angels Nursery, 23 North Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012 or the Sharon Towers Retirement Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





