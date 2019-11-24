Norfleet Smith, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Born November 29, 1923, he was the son of the late Leroy and Helen Smith.
Norfleet served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and retired a Lieutenant Colonel. He was fond of nature, supported the Nature Conservancy, enjoyed reading and being with family and friends.
Norfleet was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude Renn Smith.
He is survived by his two children, Trudy Barker (Wayne) and Norfleet Smith Jr. (Michele); and grandchildren, Steven Sexton (Doreen), Brandon Smith, and Nicholas Smith.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 24, 2019