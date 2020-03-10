Norma Jean Mayhew Carver, 87, of Sherrills Ford, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 22, 1932 in Davidson, NC, to the late Norman and Ottie Lineberger Mayhew.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Carver; son, George Camp; sister, Merle Robbins and husband, Kermit; and grandson, Joshua Camp. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4145 Mount Pleasant Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673 or Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Carver family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2020