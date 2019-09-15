Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Catherine Talbert. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Road Salisbury , NC View Map Service 11:00 AM the Chapel in the Pines located at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Road Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Catherine Talbert, 85, of Charlotte, formerly of Spencer, N.C. passed away on 9/13/2019.



Mrs. Talbert was born on 2/15/1934 in Rowan County to the late Preston Ritchie Earnhardt and Catherine Cecil Earnhardt.



Mrs. Talbert is a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1952 and Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Talbert was a homemaker.



Norma was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and a Sister Wanda Earnhardt Brandt.



She was a long term member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Lutheran League Advisor.



She is survived by her Husband Thomas F. Talbert, Jr. whom she married on July 18, 1953, and her 3 sons, Thomas R. Talbert, Sr. (Tammie), of Fort Mill, S.C. , Dr. Michael Lane Talbert (Kristen) of Kettering, Ohio and John Alan Talbert (Deena) of Charlotte, N.C. and one Daughter, Wanda Talbert Garland (Phil) of Charlotte, N.C. She had eleven grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Norma was a Devoted and Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother and dearly loved by her family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 305 Fifth Street, Spencer, N. C.28159 or donor's choice.



Visitation: 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28144 at Rowan Memorial Park.



Service: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Chapel in the Pines located at Rowan Memorial Park., conducted by the Rev. Wayne Cobb.



Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Talbert family. Online condolences may be made at

Norma Catherine Talbert, 85, of Charlotte, formerly of Spencer, N.C. passed away on 9/13/2019.Mrs. Talbert was born on 2/15/1934 in Rowan County to the late Preston Ritchie Earnhardt and Catherine Cecil Earnhardt.Mrs. Talbert is a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1952 and Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Talbert was a homemaker.Norma was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and a Sister Wanda Earnhardt Brandt.She was a long term member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Lutheran League Advisor.She is survived by her Husband Thomas F. Talbert, Jr. whom she married on July 18, 1953, and her 3 sons, Thomas R. Talbert, Sr. (Tammie), of Fort Mill, S.C. , Dr. Michael Lane Talbert (Kristen) of Kettering, Ohio and John Alan Talbert (Deena) of Charlotte, N.C. and one Daughter, Wanda Talbert Garland (Phil) of Charlotte, N.C. She had eleven grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Norma was a Devoted and Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother and dearly loved by her family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 305 Fifth Street, Spencer, N. C.28159 or donor's choice.Visitation: 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28144 at Rowan Memorial Park.Service: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Chapel in the Pines located at Rowan Memorial Park., conducted by the Rev. Wayne Cobb.Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Talbert family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close