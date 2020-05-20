Norma Eacho Turner died in Raleigh, NC, on May 14, 2020.
She is survived by her children, James Douglas Eacho, Jr. (Susan) and Jeffrey Darren Eacho (Caroline); grandchildren Tyler Eacho (Schyler), Nathalie Ludwig (Josh), Andrew Eacho, and Allison Eacho; great grandchildren, Rylan and Grayden Merrill; and sisters Mary Harwood of Clinton, MD and Marion Marshall of Hampton, Va.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Oliver Turner; her father, David Chenault; her mother, Joann Rosso Davis; and brothers, Stuart Chenault and Roger Chenault.
Norma was born February 17, 1941 in Hampton, VA, and graduated from Hampton High School. Prior to having children, she was employed at NASA/Langley of Hampton, VA, where she was a secretary for the famous Mercury 7 astronauts. By the early 70s, Norma and her boys relocated to Charlotte, NC, where she began a sales career in the booming radio advertising market. In the late 70s she met her second husband and "soulmate," Jim Turner. They married in 1980 and were together until Jim's death in 2014.
Over the course of her career, she worked at BIG WAYS/WROQ, and later WEZC, finally ending her long and prosperous sales career at WRFX, where she enjoyed working with radio celebrities John Boy and Billy. For a brief time following her retirement from sales, she owned and operated a small advertising agency. Norma was hardworking, competitive, loyal, and was consistently a top producer. She had integrity, drive, and determination, going above and beyond for her customers, many of them becoming her friends over the years.
She relocated from Charlotte to Raleigh in 2014 to be closer to her family.
Norma was passionate about her grandchildren and about her beloved dogs she had over the years: her collie, Mechelle, and her havanese, Nee Cee. She was known for cooking authentic Italian food from scratch, and the grandchildren enjoyed preparing braciole, meatballs, and breaded meat with her, learning her "secrets" and sharing stories. She was loved and will be missed by her family and her friends.
Brown-Wynne on Millbrook Rd. in Raleigh is handling her funeral arrangements. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only on May 21, 2020, with interment at Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 20, 2020.