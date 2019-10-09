Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Service 2:00 PM Christ Episcopal Church Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Hearne Cowell, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019.



Norma was born on February 11, 1939, the only child of Nellie Winterton Cannada Hearne and John Burton Hearne in Charleston, South Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Marion Aubrey Cowell, Jr., daughters, Kathryn Shannonhouse Huffman, Mary Shannonhouse Whisnant (Joseph Carpenter Whisnant, Jr.), Elizabeth Moore Shannonhouse, Graham Woodard Shannonhouse (Suzanne Muriel Crowell), and granddaughters Mary Robbins Whisnant, Lillian Elise Moore Huffman, Frances Graham Huffman, Alice Hearne Whisnant, and Margaret May Crowell. Norma was stepmother to Lindsey Grey Cowell and Mark Pettiway Cowell and step-grandmother to Emory Medina Cowell and Bergen Sierra Cowell.



Norma graduated from Charleston High School in 1954, after which she enrolled at the University of South Carolina where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She graduated in 1961 with an AB in Education and came to Charlotte in 1965 where she raised her four children. Norma was a long-standing member of Christ Episcopal Church, member of the Charlotte Junior League, the German Club, the Charlotte Garden Club, and the Charlotte Debutante Club. She was a voracious reader and an enthusiastic and dedicated member of the Idle Hours Book Club for more than 37 years. Norma was a Realtor in Charlotte over 30 years. She spent the majority of her career at Cottingham-Chalk and Associates where she found great satisfaction and joy in assisting families in the discovery of their communities, neighborhoods, and homes.



Norma was cared for and loved by her husband, Marion. His devotion was constant and unwavering. Their life together included traveling the world, enjoying time with good friends, and extended time spent at their second home at Figure Eight Island where Norma could often be found enjoying the porch overlooking the sound watching the sunset with her beloved long-haired Chihuahua, Roger.



Norma was a devoted compassionate wife and mother, and an exceptional role model to her cadre of girls. Above all she valued and appreciated the kindness, love and support of her friends. It was those friendships that sustained and kept her.



Her family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to all those involved in her care and treatment during her extended illness. She had a dedicated and creative team of physicians and care partners who ensured that she was blessed with the highest possible quality of life.



Services are planned for 2:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The family will receive friends following the service in the Blue Room.



In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Norma are asked to consider a donation to the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), 201 West Main St, Suite 14, Charlottesville, VA, 22902-5065; the Charlotte Country Day School Fund, 1440 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC, 28226; or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO box 414238, Boston, MA, 02241-4238.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





