Norma Hill Strawn died April 27, 2020 at her home in Davidson. Her husband of 62 years, Stephen Hasty Strawn, preceded her in death by less than four months. They are survived by their daughter Leslie Jean Strawn of Davidson, and their son Stephen Lance Strawn of Charlotte.
Norma was born August 9, 1931 in Rowan County North Carolina to the late Oscar and Ruby Hill. She was preceded in death by her brother Oscar Jennings Hill of Marathon Florida. She is survived by her nieces Debra Hill of Williamsburg Virginia and Mary Lee Hill of New York City.
Norma and Steve were married in 1958. She was the secretary to the dean of the general College at UNC in Chapel Hill, and he was with Sinclair Oil Company in Durham. They moved to Charlotte in 1960 and Steve began his career in real estate, which lasted over 40 years. Norma often assisted Steve with his business, but otherwise focused on caring for her family. She loved designing beautiful homes and gardening in the yards. She traveled often, especially in the North Carolina mountains and beaches. Throughout her whole life she was devoted to art, music, literature and the beauty of nature.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte located at 4015 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217.
A private graveside service was held at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.