Norma Johnson Hein died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on November 4, 1930 to the late Albert and Hilda Johnson. She graduated from Gustavas Adolphus College in 1953 and in 1992, she retired as a teacher from the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System.



Norma was active at the Mint Museum of Art. She enjoyed giving "Learning to Look" tours to children. Also, Norma was a member of the Mint Museum Auxiliary.



An active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, she served as congregational coordinator for Thrivent Lutheran Insurance Company, Friendship Sunday School Class Program Committee and Evangelism Committee. In her earlier years, she was a Sunday School teacher.



Norma was also a member of the Symphony Guild since 1967. She volunteered in many capacities, lastly as Membership Mentor and Membership Committee Chairperson on the board.



Before her teaching career, Norma was active in the Charity League of Charlotte. She was Alumni Chapter agent for Gustavas College and launched a chapter agency for North and South Carolina.



Norma is survived by her husband, Arnold E. Hein and her daughter, Kristin Hein, and her husband, Philip Cozzi of Cape Cod, MA, and her nephew, Chad Hummel and his wife, Tara of Los Angeles, CA. She is predeceased by her sister, Frances Hummel.



A celebration of her life will be 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the St. Mark's Columbarium.



Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Music Fund, the Mint Museum of Art,



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





