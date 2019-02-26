Norris Gene Wright, age 78, died in his home in Concord, NC on February 21, 2019.
Visitation will take place at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Friday, March 1, 2019 beginning at 1pm. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2019