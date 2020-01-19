Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norva Kay (Rodgers) Fagan. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Norva, age 77, of Charlotte, passed away January 15, 2020. Born May20, 1942 in Green Creek, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Dora Lorena Jones Rodgers. Norvahad an eye for fashion and was known for hersense ofstyle. She began her love of sewing when she was just a teenager creating her own outfits (frequently without a pattern) andshecontinued her passionbypursuing Masters Studies in Fashion Design and Construction at Winthrop University.Thisled to her becoming the founder and proprietor of Creative Couture on Kings Drive in Charlotte. Norva married her high school sweetheart, Jim, who refers to her as "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!" and together, they began a lifetime of adventures. She enjoyed bicycling, exercise, dancing, tennis, skiing with family in Steamboat, Coloradonearthe family ranch,as well asspending time with her family and friends.



Norvais survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dr. James Arthur Fagan, Sr.,"Jim"; son, James Arthur Fagan, Jr., "Jim" and his wife, Beth, of Charlotte, and Jason Patrick Fagan, "Jake" and his wife, Lynn, of Midland, Michigan; grandchildren, Lindsay Taylor Fagan, James Arthur Fagan III"Jack", McCord Davis Fagan, Jason Patrick Fagan, Jr. and William Wellington Fagan; sisters, Martha Ruth West of Greenville, South Carolina, and Rebecca Rodgers Wilson of Tucson, Arizona; along with her caring canine companion, Diego, who remained constantly by her side, and many more loving family members and friends.



In addition to her parents,Norvawas preceded in death by her brothers, Dexter Franklin Rodgers and James Milton Rodgers; and sister, Rosella Wilson.



A celebration of life servicewill be heldJanuary 25th at 10:00AMat New City Church (2500 Carmel Road)with Rev. Ken Schultz officiating. The family will receive friends at a receptionimmediatelyfollowing the service.



The Fagan family is particularly grateful for the kind, professional care rendered by Novant Hospice, under the direction of Dr. TedClontz, withparticular thanks reserved for the visiting RNChanayaJohnson for her calm, caring, professional demeanor, and persistent eagerness to help. Special thanks and highest praiseis giventoDr. Charles H. Edwards II, and the capable, caring staff atThe MEMORY CENTER CHARLOTTE, for lengthy consultations, comprehensive evaluations, therapeutic guidance, and caregiver referral and counseling.



The family is also very grateful for the loving care provided by all of her caregivers and want to especially recognize Roslyn Gray, her mother Betty, Susan Cureton, Stephanie Foulks, and Sharon Rice who has worked for the family for over 25 years.



The Fagan Family requests thatanyMemorials, in lieu of flowers, or otherwise, be directed to MEMORY CENTER CHARLOTTE, 300 Billingsley Road, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211.



Online condolences may be made at





Norva, age 77, of Charlotte, passed away January 15, 2020. Born May20, 1942 in Green Creek, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Dora Lorena Jones Rodgers. Norvahad an eye for fashion and was known for hersense ofstyle. She began her love of sewing when she was just a teenager creating her own outfits (frequently without a pattern) andshecontinued her passionbypursuing Masters Studies in Fashion Design and Construction at Winthrop University.Thisled to her becoming the founder and proprietor of Creative Couture on Kings Drive in Charlotte. Norva married her high school sweetheart, Jim, who refers to her as "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!" and together, they began a lifetime of adventures. She enjoyed bicycling, exercise, dancing, tennis, skiing with family in Steamboat, Coloradonearthe family ranch,as well asspending time with her family and friends.Norvais survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dr. James Arthur Fagan, Sr.,"Jim"; son, James Arthur Fagan, Jr., "Jim" and his wife, Beth, of Charlotte, and Jason Patrick Fagan, "Jake" and his wife, Lynn, of Midland, Michigan; grandchildren, Lindsay Taylor Fagan, James Arthur Fagan III"Jack", McCord Davis Fagan, Jason Patrick Fagan, Jr. and William Wellington Fagan; sisters, Martha Ruth West of Greenville, South Carolina, and Rebecca Rodgers Wilson of Tucson, Arizona; along with her caring canine companion, Diego, who remained constantly by her side, and many more loving family members and friends.In addition to her parents,Norvawas preceded in death by her brothers, Dexter Franklin Rodgers and James Milton Rodgers; and sister, Rosella Wilson.A celebration of life servicewill be heldJanuary 25th at 10:00AMat New City Church (2500 Carmel Road)with Rev. Ken Schultz officiating. The family will receive friends at a receptionimmediatelyfollowing the service.The Fagan family is particularly grateful for the kind, professional care rendered by Novant Hospice, under the direction of Dr. TedClontz, withparticular thanks reserved for the visiting RNChanayaJohnson for her calm, caring, professional demeanor, and persistent eagerness to help. Special thanks and highest praiseis giventoDr. Charles H. Edwards II, and the capable, caring staff atThe MEMORY CENTER CHARLOTTE, for lengthy consultations, comprehensive evaluations, therapeutic guidance, and caregiver referral and counseling.The family is also very grateful for the loving care provided by all of her caregivers and want to especially recognize Roslyn Gray, her mother Betty, Susan Cureton, Stephanie Foulks, and Sharon Rice who has worked for the family for over 25 years.The Fagan Family requests thatanyMemorials, in lieu of flowers, or otherwise, be directed to MEMORY CENTER CHARLOTTE, 300 Billingsley Road, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211.Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close