Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for O. B. Hawkins Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919)-828-4311 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM North Ridge Country Club Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O.B. Hawkins, Jr. passed away peacefully with his two sons by his side in Spring Hill, Florida Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born May 27, 1943 in Mt. Olive, the son of Oscar B. Hawkins, Sr. and Julia Byrd Hawkins.



At the age of three OB's family moved to Raleigh when his father look a life-long position with Mutual of Omaha. OB graduated from Broughton High School (Class of '61) and then went on to UNC where he received a Business Degree. He then enlisted in the Navy and was stationed out of Norfolk, Va. He loved that he and his father, who served during WWII, were both commissioned at Newport, Rhode Island. After serving the Navy OB took a job with Cameron Brown Company based in Raleigh and held several management positions working his way up to Senior Vice President at First Union. When retiring at fifty he fulfilled his lifetime desire to retire to Florida to pursue his love of fishing and boating and golfing. We shall not forget him working at the Master Bait and Tackle.



He is survived by his son, Oscar Berval Hawkins III (Chip) and wife Kelly who live in Huntersville, N.C. with daughters Kacy Elizabeth and Mckenzie Ann; his son Reuben Morgan Hawkins and wife Julie who live in Cornelius, N. C. and daughter, Victoria; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Harris and daughter, Lola who live in Asheville, N.C.; sister, Elizabeth Turlington and husband Henry of Raleigh.



The family enjoyed a Celebration of Life with friends in Timber Pines, Spring Hill, Florida. Great stories told. Family would especially thank Tonya and Amy and Hospice nurse Robin for being the angels of care at the end.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3rd at North Ridge Country Club in Raleigh from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HPH Hospice Team, 12107 Majestic Boulevard, Hudson, FL. 34667 or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

O.B. Hawkins, Jr. passed away peacefully with his two sons by his side in Spring Hill, Florida Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born May 27, 1943 in Mt. Olive, the son of Oscar B. Hawkins, Sr. and Julia Byrd Hawkins.At the age of three OB's family moved to Raleigh when his father look a life-long position with Mutual of Omaha. OB graduated from Broughton High School (Class of '61) and then went on to UNC where he received a Business Degree. He then enlisted in the Navy and was stationed out of Norfolk, Va. He loved that he and his father, who served during WWII, were both commissioned at Newport, Rhode Island. After serving the Navy OB took a job with Cameron Brown Company based in Raleigh and held several management positions working his way up to Senior Vice President at First Union. When retiring at fifty he fulfilled his lifetime desire to retire to Florida to pursue his love of fishing and boating and golfing. We shall not forget him working at the Master Bait and Tackle.He is survived by his son, Oscar Berval Hawkins III (Chip) and wife Kelly who live in Huntersville, N.C. with daughters Kacy Elizabeth and Mckenzie Ann; his son Reuben Morgan Hawkins and wife Julie who live in Cornelius, N. C. and daughter, Victoria; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Harris and daughter, Lola who live in Asheville, N.C.; sister, Elizabeth Turlington and husband Henry of Raleigh.The family enjoyed a Celebration of Life with friends in Timber Pines, Spring Hill, Florida. Great stories told. Family would especially thank Tonya and Amy and Hospice nurse Robin for being the angels of care at the end.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3rd at North Ridge Country Club in Raleigh from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HPH Hospice Team, 12107 Majestic Boulevard, Hudson, FL. 34667 or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close