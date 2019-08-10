O. Kenneth Ivy, of Mint Hill, passed away on August 6th, 2019.
Born on May 18th, 1931, in Timmonsville, South Carolina, he was the son of James Culpepper Ivy and Alma Copeland Ivy. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Janice Carriker Ivy on April 10th, 2014.
Ken is best-known as the founder and operator of Idlewild Country Club in Mint Hill, North Carolina. The youngest of six boys, Ken grew up on a family tobacco farm in Timmonsville. Ken served in the United States Navy and remained active in community service, belonging to numerous civic associations throughout his life and serving on their boards. He was one of the founding board members of the Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department, with over 40 years of service on the Board. He was a member and deacon at Oakhurst Baptist Church in Charlotte.
According to his son James, "My father had the heart of a servant. He was always helping others, and most of the time keeping these acts of kindness to himself. It wasn't unusual to find out long after the fact that Dad had extended a helping hand to someone in need."
Ken is survived by his children, James Ivy of Savannah, GA, Keith Ivy of Matthews, NC and Jennifer Ivy Williams (Peter) of Matthews, NC; and his brother, Herbert Ivy of Timmonsville, SC. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, James, Marion, John and William.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 3:00 until 5:00 pm Sunday, August 11th, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, August 12th, 2019, at Oakhurst Baptist Church, with Pastor Wayne Deffinger officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. A reception will be held at the church following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department, 10241 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105, or Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2019