A private memorial service for Obrie Smith, Jr. will be 3PM Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island.



Obrie Smith, Jr. was born in St. Louis, MO. He was the only child born to the late Mr. Obrie Smith, Sr. and Mrs. Inez Wheeler Smith of St. Louis, MO. He was peacefully called home by our Heavenly Father on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a devoted son and a loving grandson to his maternal grandmother, Sarah Wheeler, with whom he spent many summers in Artesia, MS. He learned many life lessons from his grandmother. One of her quotes was "If you do right, right'll follow you." He spent his life trying to do just that. Obrie felt that God had given him the gift of "service." It truly brought his heart joy when he could help those who were less fortunate.



Obrie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Cora Marie Green Smith of Bluffton, SC; two sons: Obrie (Jennifer) Smith III of Albuquerque, NM and Kyle A. Smith of Smyrna, GA; one brother-in-law, James Henry (Sharion) Green of St. Louis, MO; one sister-in-law, Carol (Jimmie) Douglass of Searcy, AR; three nieces: Sharon (Grey) Powell of Edmond, OK; Tracie (James) West and Jacqulynn (Thomas) Brantley of Searcy AR; two nephews: Jimmie (Stevie Ann) Douglass of Neosho, MO, and Brian (Gabriella) Douglass of Searcy, AR; cousins: Roger Smith of Bolingbrook, IL, Allie Wiggins of Fayetteville, NC, Annie Dale Lawrence of Cherokee, NC, Mary Helen Hayes and Freda Germany of St. Louis, MO; a godson, Austin O. Webster, of Marietta, GA; goddaughters: McKenzii D. Webster, of Germantown, TN, Enica Russell of Bristow, VA, and Megan Davis of Miami Beach, FL; special friends: Walter and Modena Gooley, Cassandra H. Webster, Phil and Sherry Saunders, Von Crume, Marlyne Glen, Delores and Jim Brooks; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-godsons, great-goddaughters, other relatives, and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store