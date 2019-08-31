Oksoon Kim, 88, passed away on August 19, 2019, at the Pines at Davidson. She was born in a small village in the northwest corner of Korea before its division into two countries. She completed college and medical school in Seoul, Korea.
Dr. Kim specialized in nuclear medicine and worked in hospitals in New York and elsewhere. She retired at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salisbury. In retirement, she was active in Davidson College Presbyterian Church and was a member of one of its choirs.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, September 4th in Lingle Chapel at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 31, 2019