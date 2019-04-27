Ola Williams Hill CHARLOTTE - Ola Williams Hill, 87, of Charlotte, NC departed this life on April 23, 2019. She was born in Laurens County, SC and migrated to the Charlotte area in 1959. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 69 years, Richard Hill, Sr. She is survived by three children, daughter Ola Mae of Upper Marlboro, MD; son Richard II (Pat) Hill of Jonesboro, GA; son Christopher (Beverly) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Toria Boldware Hill, Minneapolis, MN, Talvis (Sherrica) Hill, McDonough, GA, Richard Hill, III, Atlanta, GA, Alex Hill, Mikal Hill, Zaizet Hill and step-daughter, Jimena Rangel, all of Charlotte, NC. Also, her loving great-grandchildren, Amelia, Dylan and Talvis, Jr. She also leave a host of loving nieces and nephews and a special cousin/sister, Ruth Conway Miller of Charlotte and sisters-in-law, Maggie Simpson of Charlotte, NC and Nancy Hill of Laurens, SC. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, 2:00pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, SC. Professional services entrusted to Beasley Funeral Homes of Laurens, SC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 27, 2019