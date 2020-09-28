1/1
Olin Morgan Tucker
1926 - 2020
Olin Morgan Tucker left his earthly home September 26, 2020 to be with his Heavenly Father and loving wife, Kathleen, that preceded him in death in 2018.

Olin was born November 3, 1926 in Oakboro to John Arthur Tucker and Ida Nash Morgan Tucker.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a charter member of East Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was a strong man of faith which directed his life.

He retired from Eckerd Drug after 29 years. After retiring he and Kathleen took several fun Christian Tour Trips with church friends. He spent many hours gardening and sharing vegetables with family and friends. He loved sports of all kinds but his favorite past time was watching Carolina Basketball where he did a lot of recliner coaching.

He precedes his two daughters, Phyllis Hatley, Gail Dawkins and her husband Earl; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. We love you Dad and will miss you Greatly!

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at East Baptist Church, 6850 Monroe Road, Charlotte. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church, officiated by Rev. Jon Debell. Burial will follow at the Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road, Charlotte.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Tucker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
11:30 AM
East Baptist Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
East Baptist Church
SEP
29
Burial
Sharon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
