Oliver Ray Preslar died August 27, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Preslar was born October 8, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to the late Ray Luther and Gladys Helms Preslar. He was the widower of Colean Preslar. He was preceded in death by his son Douglas Lamar Preslar and a sister Hazel Dry.
Survivors are his son Michael Ray Preslar (Sharon); sister Janet Free; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
