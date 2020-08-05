Olivette Mitchum, 87, of Monroe passed away peacefully at her home on Friday July 31, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1933 to the late Fred Chatham Staton and Ollie Davis Staton of the Olive Branch Community in Union County, the youngest of four children.



Growing up in Olive Branch, at the age of 3, she showed her really big personality by greeting people visiting her parent's general store. She got into politics by helping her father get elected as County Commissioner, handing out campaign cards at the store's front door. Still campaigning at the age of 3 she told everyone "If you don't vote for Roosevelt the cotton is going to grow low and if you vote for Roosevelt the cotton will grow high."



Olivette started the first grade in 1939 at New Salem School and graduated in 1949. She was a member of the Glee Club and played basketball on the school's first team. She attended Wingate College from 1950 to 1952 where she was very involved as a member of the Drama Club, Glee Club and a writer for the college newspaper. She graduated with a business degree and moved to Charlotte and worked for Kirk Cousart and Associates for 5 years.



On October 3, 1952, she married Sherrill Allen Mitchum at Olive Branch Baptist Church. They lived in Charlotte for 55 years where Olivette was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife and devoted mother. She was an active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church where she received great joy in serving the Lord as leader of the Sunday School Senior Adult division and Women's Missionary Union. She had a love for travel becoming the church travel director, organizing senior trips to destinations all over the country.



After her husband retired they continued her enjoyment of traveling by visiting all 50 states. Olivette was an avid reader and never missed reading the Charlotte Observer, but of all the books she read, the Bible was always her favorite.



An avid bridge player, Olivette was a popular member in several bridge clubs and also taught bridge for over 10 years. In 2008, they moved to a home they built at the Village of Woodridge in Monroe. She joined Lake View Baptist Church where she really enjoyed her special friends in the Ruth Bible Class.



Olivette is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Sherrill Allen Mitchum; daughter, Gaye Mitchum of Charlotte, NC; two sons, Sherrill Allen Mitchum Jr. and his wife, Delta of Alpharetta, GA and Gary Mitchum and his wife, Angela of Dunwoody GA ; two grandsons, Allen Mitchum III of Nashville, TN and Alex Mitchum of Dunwoody, GA and granddaughter, Amber Kay Mauldin of Adairsville, GA.



Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers, Shannon Sullivan, Megan Goode and Michelle Deese.



Due to COVID 19, the family will hold an open visitation on Friday, August 7 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. followed by a visitation with the family present from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 8 at Olive Branch Baptist Church 8804 NC-218, Marshville, NC. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lake View Baptist Church 406 Concord Hwy., Monroe, NC 282110



McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the Mitchum family.



