Ollie Mae Gree, 92, of Mooresville, passed away April 26, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Born November 30, 1927 in Marshville, NC, she was the daughter of Dock F. and Hessie J. (Green) Hinson. She married Avin E. Greer on January 19, 1952 in York, SC.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and formerly employed with Starclaire House of Flowers as a designer for 12 years.
Ollie enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Alvin (Donna) Greer and Peggy (Dennis) McDaniel; grandchildren, Christy Rogers, Shane Greer, Regina Greer, Crystal Pinkerton, Jennifer Bennet and Jodi Haughton; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great, great-grandchild; sister, Alice Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard A. Greer and eight brothers and sisters.
Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC. Visitation 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 30, 2020