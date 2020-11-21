1/
Omera Hayes
1945 - 2020
Omera Hayes
October 17, 1945 - November 16, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Omera was born in Bronx, New York, on October 17, 1945, to John Robert Benson Sr. and Ollie Marie Ingraham. She relocated to Florida and attended Lincoln High School in Gainesville, Florida, graduate class of 1962. Omera Hayes was a go-getter. She worked in the real estate industry for 15 years. After leaving the real estate industry, Omera continued to work in the real estate field by joining NACA for five years, which helps people save their homes from foreclosure. She also loved to travel to different places and experienced different cultures. Her most joyous moment was spending time with her grandkids and family, especially during holidays. She was a true woman of God who stood in the gap for our family. She is no longer physically on this earth, but we will always cherish her in our memories and our hearts.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home - CHARLOTTE
1424 STATESVILLE AVE
Charlotte, NC 28206
704.333.1167
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
I am truly sorry to learn of the loss of this wonderful woman. Please accept my deepest condolences. May the God of comfort help you all through these difficult times. May God give Ms. Hayes eternal rest.
Gregory Lee
November 19, 2020
Very smart & Christian lady
SHIRLEY ALSOBROOK
Friend
November 19, 2020
I would like to the family to know Omera, was staple in our community. She worked tirelessly as the president of our neighborhood association. She will surely be missed. I wish you God's peace doing this difficult time.
Patricia Chambers
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
With our deepest condolences to the Hayes/Benson Families. There are few words adequate enough to soothe the sorrow and the pain you feel from your loss. But know that we are praying for your courage and strength in the coming days.
Sincerely,
The Jackson Cousins
Blanche, Allen, and Deborah
Family
