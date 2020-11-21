Omera HayesOctober 17, 1945 - November 16, 2020Charlotte, North Carolina - Omera was born in Bronx, New York, on October 17, 1945, to John Robert Benson Sr. and Ollie Marie Ingraham. She relocated to Florida and attended Lincoln High School in Gainesville, Florida, graduate class of 1962. Omera Hayes was a go-getter. She worked in the real estate industry for 15 years. After leaving the real estate industry, Omera continued to work in the real estate field by joining NACA for five years, which helps people save their homes from foreclosure. She also loved to travel to different places and experienced different cultures. Her most joyous moment was spending time with her grandkids and family, especially during holidays. She was a true woman of God who stood in the gap for our family. She is no longer physically on this earth, but we will always cherish her in our memories and our hearts.