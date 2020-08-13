1/1
Opal E. Savage
1937 - 2020
Opal E. Savage, age 83, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born in Albemarle, NC on August 5, 1937. The family has requested open hours for friends to come and sign the register book and leave condolences between 12:00pm and 4:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe. A service to celebrate Opal's life will be held at 4:00pm on Friday in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel. A graveside service will be held 10:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Fairview Memorial Park, Albemarle, NC. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28601. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mcewenmonroechapel.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
