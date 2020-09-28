1/1
Ora Frances Jones
Ora Frances Croxton Jones, a.k.a. "The Candy Lady", 88 of Charlotte died September 26, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1932 in South Carolina to the late Ernest and Daisy Croxton.

Survivors include her sons Ron Jones (Connie) of Rockwell and Russ Jones (Scarlet) of Charlotte; siblings, Annie James of Kannapolis, Willie Holder of Greensboro and Peggy Croxton of Charlotte; grandchildren Hannah Sanderson and Will Jones; and best friend of 53 years and caregiver, Sandra Hall.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 Wednesday, September 30 at James Funeral Home and 1:30-2 PM Thursday at Northside. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, October 1 at Northside Baptist Church with burial following at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
