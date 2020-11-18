Ora Lee Brady
November 10, 2020
Harrisburg, North Carolina - Scottie" Ora Lee Scott Brady, 91, of Elmcroft Assisted Living At Town Center passed away 11/10/20 after a brief illness with cancer.
There will be a graveside service at Union Ridge Church in Burlington, North Carolina. Plans for a Celebrate the Life of Ora Lee Scott Brady will be held for family and friends in the spring or summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28247.
