Oren Bruce Campbell, age 89, of Monroe, passed away on July 14, 2019. He was born in Mecklenburg County on July 31, 1929, son of the late Archie and Kathleen Campbell. Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Fariss Campbell; his son, John Campbell and by his brother, Bill Campbell. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Campbell of Asheville, NC, Stephanie C. Presson of Monroe, NC and Julia Hombroek (Glenn) of Cornelius, NC; his grandchildren, Jonathan Rouse, Stephen Rouse, Ashley Presson and Melanie Presson; his great-grandson, Daniel Presson and by his brother, Paul Campbell.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe. A committal service will be held 11:00am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Charlotte Memorial Gardens. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Campbell family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 18, 2019