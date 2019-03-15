Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oren Eugene "Gene" Byers. View Sign

Oren "Gene" Eugene Byers, 67, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



He was born on June 3, 1951 in N. Wilkesboro, NC, to the late Oren Zeke Byers and Frances Hight Byers. Mr. Byers was a veteran serving in the US Navy and was a retired pilot for UPS. He was very adventurous and always seeking new opportunities. He loved to travel the world, play golf, music, and being on the water. Gene never met a stranger and was always trying to better himself. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Byers.



He is survived by his children, Chris Byers and wife, Tracie, Jennifer Lieske and husband, Charles; mother of his children, Deborah Huntley James; brother, Steve Byers; grandchildren, Jordan and Caden Byers, Morgan Lieske; and special friend, Dr. Lee Beth Lindquist.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17 from 2:00-3:00 PM with a service following at 3:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hope House Foundation of Huntersville, 15604 Northcross Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Byers family.

