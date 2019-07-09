Oscar Raul Posada CHARLOTTE - Raul Posada, 96, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, at his home, Charlotte Square Memory Care after a few weeks of declining health. Born on December 2, 1922, in Ozatlan, El Salvador, C.A. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 16525 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte, NC 28277. Preceding him in death was his wife of 64 years, Maria Angelica Berrios Posada. Mr. Posada is survived by his daughters: Irma, Maria Aracely, and Elizabeth, his sons: Oscar Raul and Jose Aristides, 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Family expresses sincere gratitude to Raul's Hospice Care Team and to the staff at Charlotte Square Assisted and Memory Care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 9, 2019