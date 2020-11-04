Osra Arnold
April 8, 1946 - October 28, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Osra, 74, passed Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:26 pm at her home in Charlotte, NC. She was in the company of her loving family.
Born April 8, 1946 in Columbus, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy J. Berry and George Beech and her late husband, Ellis Arnold. Osra worked at the Columbus Fire Department for the Fire Chief for many years. Osra was a lifelong member of the New Providence Baptist Church in Columbus, GA where she played the piano and sang in the choir.
The joy of Osra's life was her family. Momma adored her grandchildren as they came to visit her often. Osra was a devoted mother, grandmother, and loved going to church, listening to music, and singing.
She is survived by her two sons: Brett Young of New Orleans, LA and Robert (Margo) Young of Charlotte, NC. She leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and family in Charlotte, NC and Columbus, GA.
A service of celebration for Osra will be held on 11/7/2020 @ 12:30 pm at her home at 13903 Ballantyne Meadows Drive, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service in order of drop-ins by the following method due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
11:00 am – 11:30 am: Last names: A – G
11:30 am – 12:00 pm: Last names: H – N
12:00 pm – 12:30 pm: Last names: O – Z
12:30 pm – 12:50 pm: Osra's "Going Home" Celebration via Zoom. The Zoom Broadcast link will be provided via Facebook, Text Message, and Email. The Officiator of the service will be Reverend Lonnie Stinson of Charlotte, NC.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Muscular / Multiple Sclerosis (MS) of Charlotte, NC.
Condolences may be offered at the www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
website.