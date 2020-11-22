Ossie Mae Williams Gregg
November 16, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mrs. Ossie Mae Williams Gregg of Charlotte died November 16, 2020 Public Viewing will be Monday from 2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. at Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Graveside Service will be Tuesday 2:00p.m. at York Memorial Park. Mrs. Ossie Mae leaves to cherish 2 daughters Rene Gregg (Carl) of the home in Charlotte and Glendora Holmes of Wilmington ,De. 3 grandchildren Ja'Michael Jones of the home, Sheila Wortham and Ashley Holmes. 1 great-granddaughter Amiah Michelle Holmes all from Wilmington DE. 1 sister in-law Ruth Gregg of Marion, S.C. 4 adopted grandchildren Hannah, Jacob, Imani, Nyela. A loving devoted companion Willie Jones and a special friend Bonnet Melvin.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.