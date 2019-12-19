Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis HemphillJr.. View Sign Service Information Long & Son Mortuary Service 2312 Beatties Ford Rd Charlotte , NC 28216 (704)-394-1111 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Otis Hemphill Jr. went home to be with Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019.



The son of the late Otis Sr, and Emma D. Hemphill. Graduate of Second Ward High in 1965, attended Central Piedmont Community College and studied at Metrolina Theological Seminary an extension of the Shaw Divinity School, called and licensed into the gospel ministry and ordained in 1987. Rev. Otis worked as a Tire Technician for Overnite, after thirty-eight years of service he retired from (UPS) United Parcel Service. He served in the United States Marine Corp and fought in the North and South Vietnam War.



He leaves a cherished legacy- wife of forty-eight years Carrie B. Hemphill, Daughter Beverly D. McDonald (Frank Jr.) Sons Everett Hemphill (Andrea B.) and Otis Hemphill III. Grand/Great grandchildren- Jocelin R. & Frank C. McDonald III, Noelle O. Hemphill, Lakeia, Derek, Derek Jr, and Layndan Maple, Shamon, Shamon Jr. and Caiden Barnes. Sister Eloise Hemphill, Brother in laws Jack Jr, Stan L. Bridges and Jerry Bush. Sister in laws Mary B. Baker, Mattie B. Bush and Lucille Bridges. Many nieces and Nephews. Caring godchildren Lamar and Sandra Stevenson, Latoya and Mark Daniels, LaTasha and DeOcta Withers. A host of cousins and friends. Homegoing service will be held Friday, December 20,2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and the service will follow at 12:00pm. Military Honors and interment will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery West.





