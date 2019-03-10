Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen Hampton Whitfield Sr.. View Sign

Owen, 97, passed away 3 pm Friday, February 28, 2019 at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence, where he had resided for nearly six years.



He was born February 4, 1922 in Clinton, NC. Owen was a son of the late William Marshall Whitfield, Sr. and Lela Lee Whitfield. After high school, Owen furthered his education at UNC-Chapel Hill. He left college to join World War II. Owen served in the U.S. Air Force in a B-29 Bomber and flew 26 missions in the Pacific Theatre. After he returned from the war, he married Mildred Stewart Whitfield and they returned to Chapel Hill. Owen graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. They moved to Charlotte and he accepted a job with Carl Thies CPA's, and after many years at Thies & Whitfield CPA's, he owned the company named O.H. Whitfield CPA.



Before he retired, he met Beth Lowdermilk through friends and they were married in Pinehurst, NC in 1976. Owen did not retire until after he was 65, then they retired to Litchfield Beach by the Sea and Charlotte. He enjoyed the beach, playing golf at Litchfield almost every day, and although an avid golfer, he loved to walk on the beach. Owen later found out the joy of cruising the oceans to see the world. In Hawaii, he paid his respects to his buddies that were left behind in the war.



Owen was a life-time member of the Charlotte Rotary Club and received a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a Good Fellow Member. Owen was also a member of The Tower Club, The River Club and The Athletic Club and was treasurer of the Girl Scouts, since he had two girl scouts.



Owen is survived by his wife, Beth L. Whitfield, with whom he had 43 golden years; his four children: Andrea Beyer of Jacksonville, FL, Mary Mim Armour (Jim) of Rock Hill, SC, Owen "Chip" Whitfield, Jr. (Martha), and Lee Whitfield Deann of Charlotte; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his first wife; one sister; three brothers; and son-in-law, Robert W. Beyer.



Being a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a private interment for the family will be held in the columbarium of the church. God bless us all.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church Building Fund.



Condolences may be offered at





