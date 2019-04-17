Paige Riley Kilbourne (1968 - 2019)
Paige Riley Kilbourne, 50, Monroe, NC, passed away on April 10, 2019, after a long battle against Metastatic Breast Cancer.

A memorial service will be held on June 8th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. For a full obituary please visit www.heritagecares.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019
