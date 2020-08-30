1/1
Pallie Whitfield
Pallie Gilbert Whitfield CHARLOTTE - Pallie Gilbert Whitfield of Charlotte passed in peace at the Levine & Dixon Hospice House on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 93. Pallie was born on September 25, 1926, in Denton, North Carolina to Van and Mit Wood. She was one of six children. She attended High Point College and went on to own and manage several successful businesses throughout her life. For many years she was an active member and supporter of Carmel Country Club and Myers Park Baptist Church. Pallie was a proud mother of two children Fred Gilbert and Jill Clayton with her late husband Jack Gilbert. She was known as "GranPallie" to four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving husband of 15-years, Sam Whitfield. Pallie's kind heart never allowed her to meet a stranger or pass up an opportunity to help someone in need. She was a true example of God's love on Earth. A private family service will be held in honor and celebration of her life. Her family would like to thank the staff at Levine & Dixon Hospice House for their extraordinary care.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
