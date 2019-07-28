Pamela "Pam" Ann Primm Sparrow, 67 of Oak Island and formerly of Charlotte, passed away on July 23, 2019. Mrs. Sparrow was born January 23, 1952, daughter of the late James and Martha Primm. Survivors include her husband Jimmy Sparrow; one son Jacob Sparrow and wife Mandy; a daughter Lori Sparrow and fiance Rolando Ferreiro; two granddaughters, Savannah and Kennedie. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia and Penny. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Huntersville, NC on Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services, 1120 Ocean Hwy W, Supply, NC 28462. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 28, 2019