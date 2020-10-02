1/1
Pamela Ann Bumgarner
1958 - 2020
Ms. Pamela Ann Bumgarner

Ms. Pamela Ann Bumgarner, age 62, of Millers Creek passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Wilkes Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pleasant Home Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Bumgarner and Pastor Joey Moore officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 prior to the service at the church.

Ms. Bumgarner was born Saturday, April 12, 1958 in Wilkes County to Bill and JoAnn Dancy Bumgarner. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Appalachian State University. Ms. Bumgarner worked at Lowe's Home Improvement in the Customer Care Center. She was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother.

She is survived by; one brother, Larry Bumgarner of Cornelius, NC; one aunt & uncle, Katy and Troy Gibson of Blissfield, MI.

The family request no flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Home Baptist Church, 735 Pleasant Home Church Road, Millers Creek, NC 28651 or to the American Cancer Society, P O Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
