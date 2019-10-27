Pamela Newell Burton, 68, of Denver, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on October 23rd.
She was born in Lexington, NC on May 17th, 1951 to the late John and Ruby Newell. She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy; her daughters Becky Lambert, Anne Moore, and Kelly Burton; and grandchildren Samantha Lambert, Tegan and Taitum Moore, and Elijah Johnston;
After retiring from AT&T, Pam enjoyed spending time outdoors and being with her family and many friends.
Visitation will be on Monday. October 28th, at Raymer Kempner Funeral Home in Huntersville from 10:00am until noon with a celebration of life immediately following. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 at Forest Lawn East in Matthews. Donations can be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, or The Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Amy's House). A full obituary can be seen at Kepnerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019