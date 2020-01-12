Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services 3195 Atlanta Highway Athens , GA 30606 (706)-543-7373 Funeral service 3:00 PM Emmanuel Episcopal Church 498 Prince Ave. Athens , GA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services The Hyatt Place 412 N. Thomas St. Athens , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born May 11, 1953 in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Alfred Louis Colby and Naomi Pearl Maier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marc Louis Colby.



Pam had a heart of gold and was loved by everybody who knew her. Her home was always open to family and friends. Everywhere she lived (Atlanta, Savannah, Charlotte, Greenville and finally Athens), she created deep and lasting friendships. Pam enjoyed having fun with her friends and loved ones-teaching, cooking, and telling silly jokes. She was wonderful at putting others' needs ahead of her own.



Pam was always thoughtful and caring in making sure people were comfortable and able to enjoy themselves. She also loved music, gardening and spending time outside.



Pam was a loving wife, mother and grandmother-relentlessly loyal and committed to her loved ones. Pam valued quality time with her family more than anything. The time spent together was more important than the activity or event taking place. Her gentleness and kindness were always on display. Yet, she was always inquisitive and attentive when exploring the interests of others. Pam loved joining in her loved ones' interests so that she could grow closer to them. She was an incredible role model for her husband, son and grandkids. Pam loved unconditionally and overcame tremendous obstacles to express that love. Her family is forever grateful for showing us how to love and care for one another.



Pam attended the University of Georgia, earning a degree in English, after which she taught children for many years. Pam and Cecil met as freshman in Athens in 1971 and have been together ever since.



Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Cecil Cooke; son, Taylor Louis Cooke; daughter-in-law, Katherine "Katie" Arnold; two grandchildren, Elizabeth "Eliza" Jane Arnold-Cooke and Caroline Zoe Arnold-Cooke.



Her funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25 at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 498 Prince Ave., Athens, GA. The service will be officiated by Reverend Marty McCarthy from Charlotte, NC and Cecil's nephew, Travis Abercrombie from Greenville, SC.



A celebration of her life will immediately follow the service at The Hyatt Place, 412 N. Thomas St., Athens, GA. The hotel has blocked rooms for any out of town guests. Guests of the Pam Cooke Life Celebration can call the Hyatt reservations or book online using the group code G-PCM2. The Hyatt reservation phone number is 1-888-492-8847 or 706-425-1800, press "1."



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281; online at



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

