Stylish eyeglasses, beautiful smile, and 4-inch heels. These were the first things you would notice about Pamela Cope Rife. Then she started talking and her ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, about almost any topic and for longer than you might imagine. This would be what you ultimately remembered about her. She became your friend because of her ability to listen, empathize, and be more patient than you might expect or deserve.
Pamela Jean Cope Rife, a world-class mom and sister, died in Winston-Salem, NC on July 4th. She was 52. She waged a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer for 9 months and made sure to leave us with a guaranteed yearly fireworks celebration.
Pamela was a devoted mother to Coleman and his older brother Connor who died of a rare form of leukemia in 2014, at the age of 15. Her mother, Peggy Cope, also died from cancer in 2001. It has been said that cancer can tear a family apart or draw it closer together. For Pamela and her brothers, it further strengthened their bond.
Pamela had a lifelong best friend in her twin brother, Phillip, and was also incredibly close to her older brother, Victor. Together they formed a special triumvirate that spoke almost daily and shared all aspects of their lives.
Before retiring early in 2018, to spend more time with her son Cole, Pamela was an experienced and professional Employee Benefits Agent with BB&T Insurance Services in Winston-Salem. Her technical knowledge of ever-changing insurance products along with her willingness to help others made her one of the most sought-after employee benefits insurance agents.
After the death of her son, Connor, she became an Arts for Life volunteer for children, returning to the same hospital rooms that she had lived in while he fought cancer. She was able to relate and empathize with families as they went through similar challenges. She loved to see the faces of children light up when they saw her. She knew this was exactly where she was supposed to be.
Pamela was a 1986 graduate of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC and 1990 graduate of East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
Pamela was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Peggy Cope of Charlotte and her son, Connor Rife of Winston-Salem. She is survived by her beloved son, Coleman Rife of Winston-Salem; her brother Victor Cope, his wife Lori and their two children - Paul and Lauren - all of Charlotte; and her twin brother Phillip Cope, his wife Jessica and their daughter Campbell Pamela.
In lieu of flowers please make donations on her behalf to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://support.pancan.org/goto/PCRife
. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
