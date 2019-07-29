Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela (Karres) Dizes. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Karres Dizes fell asleep in our Resurrected Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday July 27, 2019. Pamela was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 27, 1962 to her parents Theodore A. Karres and Demetra V. Karres of Karyes and Sparta Greece respectively. Her parents moved the family to Charlotte in 1966.



Pamela attended the schools of Cotswold Elementary, Randolph Junior High and East Mecklenburg High. At East Mecklenburg she participated in Junior Achievement and various school organizations and programs. While growing up in Charlotte, she worked at the family restaurant of Mr. K's Soft Ice Cream and Hamburgers and was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she worshipped and attended Sunday School, Greek School, GOYA and girls' basketball.



Upon graduating from East Mecklenburg High School in 1981, Pamela was admitted to North Carolina State University in Raleigh where she became a big fan of the Wolfpack. She graduated from North Carolina State University in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in Business and a bachelor's degree in Accounting and thereafter lived in Raleigh, worked in the Triangle Area, attended Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Raleigh where she worshiped and taught Sunday School.



In 1994, Pamela returned to Charlotte, to take over the family restaurant with her brother, George T. Karres upon their father's retirement. On December 27, 1997, Pamela married George Louis Dizes who was born in Toronto, Canada and who later became a United States Citizen. They later took ownership of the family restaurant where they worked side by side every day. Together they had two children, Louis and Mimi Dizes. Pamela and George raised their children in the Orthodox Christian faith and are members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC where Pamela also taught Sunday School and participated in different church organizations. Pamela's greatest joy and strength came from her family.



In 2000 Pamela was diagnosed with breast cancer with reoccurrences in 2007 and February 2015. In 2015, the cancer had become metastatic. She received treatments at the Levine Cancer Institute. She was very grateful for the care and attention she received from her Oncologist, Dr. Antoinette Tan, the surgeons, and all the nurses and staff members. They helped her fight against cancer for nineteen years.



Pamela is survived by her loving husband, George L. Dizes, and her incredible children, Louis and Mimi. She is also remembered by her parents, Theodore A. and Demetra V. Karres; her two brothers, Andrew T. Karres and George T. Karres and his wife, Valerie Kiki Karres; niece and nephews, Demetra, Theodore and Andrew Karres; Pamela's in-laws Louis G. Dizes and Anastasia Dizes; sisters-in-law, Olga Dizes and Stella Ekonomides and her son, Chris Ekonomides and many other family members in Canada, Greece, California, Illinois and Charlotte.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC with a Trisagion held at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Cathedral. The family will again receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Pamela humbly requested that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Levine Cancer Institute, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Renovation Fund in Charlotte, NC.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Pamela Karres Dizes fell asleep in our Resurrected Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday July 27, 2019. Pamela was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 27, 1962 to her parents Theodore A. Karres and Demetra V. Karres of Karyes and Sparta Greece respectively. Her parents moved the family to Charlotte in 1966.Pamela attended the schools of Cotswold Elementary, Randolph Junior High and East Mecklenburg High. At East Mecklenburg she participated in Junior Achievement and various school organizations and programs. While growing up in Charlotte, she worked at the family restaurant of Mr. K's Soft Ice Cream and Hamburgers and was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she worshipped and attended Sunday School, Greek School, GOYA and girls' basketball.Upon graduating from East Mecklenburg High School in 1981, Pamela was admitted to North Carolina State University in Raleigh where she became a big fan of the Wolfpack. She graduated from North Carolina State University in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in Business and a bachelor's degree in Accounting and thereafter lived in Raleigh, worked in the Triangle Area, attended Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Raleigh where she worshiped and taught Sunday School.In 1994, Pamela returned to Charlotte, to take over the family restaurant with her brother, George T. Karres upon their father's retirement. On December 27, 1997, Pamela married George Louis Dizes who was born in Toronto, Canada and who later became a United States Citizen. They later took ownership of the family restaurant where they worked side by side every day. Together they had two children, Louis and Mimi Dizes. Pamela and George raised their children in the Orthodox Christian faith and are members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC where Pamela also taught Sunday School and participated in different church organizations. Pamela's greatest joy and strength came from her family.In 2000 Pamela was diagnosed with breast cancer with reoccurrences in 2007 and February 2015. In 2015, the cancer had become metastatic. She received treatments at the Levine Cancer Institute. She was very grateful for the care and attention she received from her Oncologist, Dr. Antoinette Tan, the surgeons, and all the nurses and staff members. They helped her fight against cancer for nineteen years.Pamela is survived by her loving husband, George L. Dizes, and her incredible children, Louis and Mimi. She is also remembered by her parents, Theodore A. and Demetra V. Karres; her two brothers, Andrew T. Karres and George T. Karres and his wife, Valerie Kiki Karres; niece and nephews, Demetra, Theodore and Andrew Karres; Pamela's in-laws Louis G. Dizes and Anastasia Dizes; sisters-in-law, Olga Dizes and Stella Ekonomides and her son, Chris Ekonomides and many other family members in Canada, Greece, California, Illinois and Charlotte.The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC with a Trisagion held at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Cathedral. The family will again receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.Pamela humbly requested that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Levine Cancer Institute, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Renovation Fund in Charlotte, NC.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close