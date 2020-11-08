Pamela Everhart Berberich
March 9, 1953 - November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Pam, age 67, of Charlotte, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a long courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Pam was born March 3, 1953, the daughter of Marietta Everhart and the late Charles Everhart. She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her mother, Marietta Everhart; brothers, Dan Grant, Terry Grant and Charles "Pete" Everhart and wife Brenda; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends; and two lovable dogs, Bo and Brittany. She was sister to her late brother, Mark Grant. Pam was full of life, love and happiness. She was loved by each and every person she met. Pam was unequivocally committed to loving all of her family. She loved the beach, swimming and boating in the river behind her house. She had a tremendous love for all her puppies in her life. Pam touched a lot of hearts and will truly be missed.
Private Memorial Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 8020 Bellhaven Blvd, Charlotte. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, service attendance is by Invitation Only. You may view service via live stream on Pam's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations to MSA Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Dr., Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
.