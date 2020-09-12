Pamela Kay Prescott Wildes, 64, of Charlotte, NC passed away September 5, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. She was born September 8, 1955 in Folkston, GA to the late Donald Pierce Prescott and Latrelle Harrell Prescott. She was a graduate of Charlton County High School Class of 1973.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Donnie Prescott.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Justin and Jacqueline Thrift; a brother and his wife: Ronnie and Jenny Prescott; a sister-in-law: Lillie Prescott and a special aunt: Lawana H. Montgomery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 1-2:30 PM. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 PM in Coronth Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face mask are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia