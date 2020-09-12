1/1
Pamela Kay (Prescott) Wildes
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Kay Prescott Wildes, 64, of Charlotte, NC passed away September 5, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. She was born September 8, 1955 in Folkston, GA to the late Donald Pierce Prescott and Latrelle Harrell Prescott. She was a graduate of Charlton County High School Class of 1973.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Donnie Prescott.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Justin and Jacqueline Thrift; a brother and his wife: Ronnie and Jenny Prescott; a sister-in-law: Lillie Prescott and a special aunt: Lawana H. Montgomery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 1-2:30 PM. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 PM in Coronth Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face mask are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Coronth Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
526 Oakwood Street
Folkston, GA 31537
912-496-7388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved