Pamela McKenna
1944 - 2020
Pamela McKenna, daughter of Irene Hamilt and Stanley Trayner, passed away on Friday, July 24th, 2020. She was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on October 17th, 1944, and survived by her brother, Bob Farrell; her daughter, Jennifer Scott; her two sons, Burke McKenna and Jeff McKenna; and her two granddaughters, Kristen Scott and Katie Scott.

Pamela will be remembered as a strong free-spirited woman that dedicated her life to helping others. She had a true passion for the outdoors, gardening, her animals, cooking, and traveling.

In light of current health and safety concerns, a memorial service will be held for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider using the URL below to have a tree planted in her honor.

https://sympathy.legacy.com/en-us/funeral-flowers/productdetails/?sku=tre-tim.

Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
