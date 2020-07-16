Panayiotis (Panos) Photopoulos, 77, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Charlotte. Panos was born on November 8, 1942 in the small village of Agios Sostis, in the Peloponnese region of Greece. He is survived by his loving wife Toula, his sons George (Danielle), Greg (Marina), and Frank (Hristina); his sisters Toula Tsioutsias, Eleni Ikonomakis (Giorgo); his brother-in-law Souli Lambropoulos; his grandchildren Peter, Dimitri, Alexia, and Nikolas, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members in the U.S. and Greece. Due to current regulations, there will be a private funeral and burial on Friday, July 17th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Panos's memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Attn: Pew Restoration Project, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. To read a full biography of Panos' life, please visit ellingtonfuneralservices.com
