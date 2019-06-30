Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasquale "Pat" Stellute. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Maupin Avenue ARP Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Maupin Avenue ARP Church 100 Maupin Avenue Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pasquale "Pat" Stellute, 66, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.



Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Pat was the son of the late Patsy and Rose Stellute.



Pat received a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA and a M.S.A. in Public Administration from The George Washington University. He served four years active duty in the Army Corps of Engineers.



Pat began his 31 year career as a Technical Engineer at Fiber Industries. He progressed through various levels of management, retiring as Technical/Utilities Operations Manager.



In addition to his successful career, he was active in the community. Pat served for ten years as Chief Judge for election precinct 34; and he volunteered as a tutor for the Rowan County Literacy Council.



Pat was a member of Maupin Avenue ARP Church, where he and Cindy found a wonderful, loving church family.



Pat and Cindy ran several marathons, then traveled the world together taking bicycling vacations. He adored the caring and comfort of his beloved greyhounds.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Cindy Lynn Stellute; sister, Karen Campbell of Cranberry, PA; and nieces, Tori Erdely of Cranberry and Alex Erdely of Washington, DC.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6 at Maupin Avenue ARP Church with Rev. Randy Foster, officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m.



Memorials may be made to Maupin Avenue ARP Church, 100 Maupin Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144; Rowan County Literacy Council, 201 W. Fisher Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Greyhound Friends of NC, P.O. Box 746, Summerfield, NC 27358.



Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stellute family. Online condolences may be made at

