Pat Zybas (1953 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. I worked with Pat for..."
    - Melody Sumter

Mrs. Patricia S. Zybas, 65, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Born in Montgomery, OH, Mrs. Zybas was the daughter of the late Jack Howard Smith and the late Heidi Cottrell Smith. She enjoyed gardening, loved horses, was an avid animal lover, but loved spending time with her grandchildren most. She started the Latta Equestrian Center in Huntersville, NC and was instrumental in starting Life Span, a place for severely handicapped adults.

Surviving are her husband of 3 1/2 years, Mark W. Zybas; her children, Christine (Kevin) Cameron of Lowell, NC, David (Amy Hughes) Laxton of Monroe, NC and Catherine Laxton of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Erica and Madison Thrailkill and Jack and Isla Laxton; and her brother, Peter (Karen) Smith of Oak Island, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Zybas' name to the , 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Funeral Home
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.