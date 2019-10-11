Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrica Ann Conover (Andersen) Stockhoff. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Memorial service 2:00 PM James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Conover Andersen Stockhoff, age 86, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Plainfield, NJ and was the daughter of the late Roger Conover and Elizabeth Andersen. She is also the widow of the late John Henry Stockhoff.



She was a graduate of North Plainfield High School in New Jersey. She resided with her husband in South Plainfield where she helped him run Hillcrest Farms which was a large grower of corn and tomatoes and various other vegetables and fruits. She also founded the Soil & Toil Garden Club.



They eventually retired to Juno Beach, FL where they spent many years enjoying the ocean. They learned to golf and became avid golfers and joined Jupiter Hills Country Club. She was a lifelong member of Loggerhead Turtle Museum in Jupiter, Florida where she helped Eleanor Fletcher start the original museum which now also rehabilitates turtles that are ill or injured until they are released again into the ocean.



She and her husband bought a secondary home in Linville, NC where they enjoyed nature, long mountain hikes all over and around Grandfather Mountain and golfed at Linville Ridge Country Club. They also bought a small home near their daughter Linda in Charlotte, NC and spent part of each year there.



Pat was an excellent watercolor artist and her paintings all adorn the walls of her family. She also loved knitting, needlepoint and all types of crafts. She was an active member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church where she worked on the Fellowship Committee and the annual church Bar-B-Que.



Mrs. Stockhoff is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ned) Baker of Charlotte, daughter-in-law, Sandra Stockhoff of Galveston, TX, six grandchildren, Scott Hyer (Tricia) of Woodbine, MD, Duane Mitchell of Port St. Lucie, FL, William Stockhoff of Hudson, FL, Mark Stockhoff of Port St. Lucie, FL, Christian Stockhoff (Meriah) of Cumming, GA, Kate Flack (Scott) of Austin, TX; eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Carolyn Clarke (James) of Lake City, SC, a brother, Roger Conover (Mary) of Toms River, NJ and a sister, Mary O'Sullivan, Friends Wood, TX.



In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia is predeceased by her stepson, Raymond Stockhoff, stepdaughter, Joan Moore and sister, Gail Meier.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Chapel of James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC, 28078. with Rev. Rob Watkins officiating. A Reception will be held immediately following the service in the Community Room of James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the



James Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at





