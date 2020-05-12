To the BEST GODMOTHER I could EVER ask for: You were always there for every special moment in my life, always saying how proud I made you and for that I will forever be grateful. Whenever I was down I could always count on you for a good chit chat with laughs and many lessons that you would share that I didnt think about. Thank you for your motivation and encouragement throughout my 23 years of life. In our last messages we talked about getting out of the house to eat crab legs so Im gonna eat enough for the both of us as soon as I can. Thank you for being my moms bestie since foreverrrr, she misses you ALOT. I will always continue to make you proud as I remember the lessons and memories we share. Thank you for being my second guardian angel, I know youre always with me smiling down on me with your love, light, and good spirit. I love and miss you so much.

Love your Goddaughter,

Chandler ❤

Chandler Brandon

Family