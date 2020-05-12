It's still hard for me to accept. We grew up together in the church like sisters. I love you all.
Kim Nicholas Lumpkin & Family
Ms. Patrice Yancey Outen, 62, of Charlotte, North Carolina departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Novant/Presbyterian Hospital.She was born in Oxford, NC on March 23, 1958 to James A. Yancey Sr.and the late Ozener Sloan Yancey.Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Home, 1424 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina, 28206 on Wednesday May 13, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 6:30pm.Ms. Outen is survived by her loving children, Benny Outen Jr., andShannon Outen, her father James A. Yancey Sr., her brother James A. Yancey Jr. (Rose), her sisters Michelle Yancey and Stephanie Yancey Carter, five grandchildren, an "adopted" brother, Darryl Patterson, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, "adopted" children and grandchildren,friends and her faithful furry companion, Buster. Ms. Outen is preceded in death by her mother Mrs. Ozener Yancey and her grandson Braicyn Outen-Gadson.Alexander Funeral Service, Inc. is servicing the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 12, 2020.