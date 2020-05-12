Patrice Outen
1958 - 2020
Ms. Patrice Yancey Outen, 62, of Charlotte, North Carolina departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Novant/Presbyterian Hospital.She was born in Oxford, NC on March 23, 1958 to James A. Yancey Sr.and the late Ozener Sloan Yancey.Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Home, 1424 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina, 28206 on Wednesday May 13, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 6:30pm.Ms. Outen is survived by her loving children, Benny Outen Jr., andShannon Outen, her father James A. Yancey Sr., her brother James A. Yancey Jr. (Rose), her sisters Michelle Yancey and Stephanie Yancey Carter, five grandchildren, an "adopted" brother, Darryl Patterson, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, "adopted" children and grandchildren,friends and her faithful furry companion, Buster. Ms. Outen is preceded in death by her mother Mrs. Ozener Yancey and her grandson Braicyn Outen-Gadson.Alexander Funeral Service, Inc. is servicing the family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
12:00 - 06:30 PM
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

50 entries
May 12, 2020
It's still hard for me to accept. We grew up together in the church like sisters. I love you all.
Kim Nicholas Lumpkin & Family
Kim Nicholas Lumpkin
Friend
May 12, 2020
Extending my deepest condolences. Im praying that God will continue to comfort and strengthen the family. Patrices infectious smile will be greatly missed. God will be a comforter indeed.
Parris Singleton
Friend
May 12, 2020
Hello family!!! Cousin Patrice was a jewel and I will miss her!!! Praying for you family ❤❤❤
Larissa Williams
Family
May 12, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sarita Houston
May 12, 2020
Ill never forget the day I met Patrice at the Alexander Family reunion visiting with the Propst Family. I immediately took to her through her infectious smile as she welcomed me with her warm hug. God has truly gained an Angel she fought a good fight and won. To the family May God comfort you and give you strength for the days to come. Sending love and prayers to you all from my family.
Penny, Charmaine, Jay & Caylyn
Chenita Thomas
Family
May 12, 2020
Thank you for being that bright light in so many lives. Love you my Pink Sister!
Pamela Frazier
Friend
May 12, 2020
You are truly missed. You have gained your wings and I know you are having a ball up there. Love you lots
Maneika Miller
Friend
May 12, 2020
I love ❤ you guys praying for you all every day you had a very kind soul wish I would have had more years but I really enjoyed the time I did have. Keep smiling down on us!!
Misha Lamberth
Friend
May 12, 2020
My deepest Condolences and Sympathy to the entire Yancy and Outen Family from the McClain Family
Emory McClain
Friend
May 12, 2020
Patrice was a compassion , loving, and caring Sister. We had a very special relationship always greeted with a hug. Will always cherish our times spent together. Love and God Blessed the family. Mary Dewalt
Mary Dewalt
Friend
May 12, 2020
Condolences and prayers for you and your family. I was blessed to meet her and enjoy her positive spirit on Facebook over the years. May God show mercy and grant her the highest paradise. Amen

Adil Saleem
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Miss Patrice was so very sweet! My prayers are with you all, that you find and keep peace.
Nikki Hodge Caldwell
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sending my thoughts, love, prayers and blessings to you and your family. May God keep you lifted through sorrow times.
Cheryl Terry
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Keith Roberts
Friend
May 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Yancey Family. She was a shining light in everyone eyes. She will be missed dearly.
Sadie Cassell-Browm
Friend
May 12, 2020
We will miss our dear friend AKA Lady Kat P. We love you Tricee
Katura Greene
Friend
May 12, 2020
My heart goes out to the Outen and Yancy family. Patrice was a beautiful Spiritual Warrior who fought a great fight with Grace, and with Love. May Gods Peace be yours, family as she is free now in paradise!
Julie Ray
Friend
May 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family
Mary Rivens
Friend
May 12, 2020
My deepest Symphony my prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family may God continue on blessing you and your family she is in a better place now she was always a sweet young lady with big heart rest in peace Patrice
Maurice Mazyck
Friend
May 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Krissy Wheeler
Friend
May 12, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the Outen and Yancey Family. May you soar with the Angels and your Legacy of Love will forever be etched in our Hearts. Well see you again in Heavens Paradise!
Mary Kendall
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Minnie Yancey Parker
Family
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
May 12, 2020
Rest Well In God's Arms Queen!
Family; It Is Well...Stay Uplifted, I'll Be Praying For You ❤
Tonya Carter
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Im going to miss our monthly conversations comparing our journey that we both started 6 years ago. I will alway love you and miss you forever!
Deborah Clyburn
Friend
May 12, 2020
Rest peacefully in Heaven Patrice. Thank you for your always-positive energy, love and contagious smile. I will certainly miss you my sister/friend. I would also like to extend my deepest, heartfelt condolences to my dear sister/friend Stephanie(Beans) and family for your loss. May the blessings of prayer and peace comfort you always.
Terrence Funderburk
Friend
May 11, 2020
Patrice was such an inspiration of hope, love and definitely a symbol of Aggie Pride. Every homecoming when I saw her beautiful smile it was so refreshing. Seeing her singing in the choir at Friendship always made my heart happy as well. Shannon and BJ, I pray God continues to strengthen and comfort you and give you peace. Continue to cherish the memories and know that she and God are always with you. May God bless the entire Outen family. ❤❤
Carletta Scott
Friend
May 11, 2020
I love you Mama O. Rest well. You did A phenomenal job.
Tavaris Coleman
Son
May 11, 2020
Patrice was such an inspiration to me. She gave all glory and praise to God. She lived each day to to it's fullest. I love the way she took us on her journey with her, providing so much information. I am going to miss her but will always have the memories. She loved her family so much. I am praying for all of you.
Tiny Matthews
Friend
May 11, 2020
Lord knows she fought the good fight. I continue to pray Gods peace on the Outen family. Such a wonderful and caring soul. Truly one of my mothers best friends. Stay Strong! God is Big Enough!
Jeff Owens
Friend
May 11, 2020
I would like to give my condolences to the family and I like to say I will always remember Patrice for the loving person that she was I will truly miss her. And I know my grandpa will also
Gladys Jacobs
Friend
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Im going to miss Ms. Patrice ❤
Jourdan Johnson
Friend
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with the Outen family.
Auyana Sherrill
Friend
May 11, 2020
There are really no words I can express at this time about my childhood friend Tricey! She was truly one of a kind. She had a heart of gold and was truly loved and respected by All who were Blessed with the unique opportunity to know her.
Steve Cassell
Friend
May 11, 2020
Mama Outen...once again, I cannot believe I am typing this right now. I think God that he blessed us with you. Your love, your hugs, and your passion for life remains unmatched. Thank you for being a beacon of light for so many people, including me. God d
Stacy Jones
Friend
May 11, 2020
You fought the fight and kept the faith.
BRENDA ANTHONY
Coworker
May 11, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers to the family.
Dotti Dulaney-Sandy
Friend
May 11, 2020
I'm saddened that another bright light has dimmed ..
You will be missed
Herman Waddy
Friend
May 11, 2020
Im so sorry for the loss of a mother, friendship sister and brother, a host of wonderful cousin that loved you so much
Pearlie King
Family
May 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Patrice Family. Your in my prayers for some comfort during this difficult time.. Rih Patrice , you were heaven sent....❤❤
Marlene Petty
Friend
May 11, 2020
I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the beloved family of Patrice Yancy Outen, and all who mourn her loss.

What a mighty, faithful, humble servant and witness Patrice was to God, Christ, and the Gospel. I love(d) you, Patrice ---your spirit, your smile, your hearfelt hugs, your resilient hope, and perseverance. And your resolve to seize every day and moment with the utmost passion and joy, despite the health challenges you faced.

Heaven may have gained an angel. But, we gained through Patrice, one of the best examples of what it means to "run with endurance the race God has set before us...by keeping [your] eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith." (Hebrews 12:1-2)

Reverend Carla Patterson
Friend
May 11, 2020
We miss very very much! My angel forever
Ohh I miss you so much! Words couldnt express my love for you
An-Niya Strong
Family
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kimberly Mitchell
Friend
May 11, 2020
God called an angel home. Thank you for sharing your journey and faithfulness. Thank you for encouraging me along the way. Well done and your legacy will live on. Continued prayers to the family.
Arlene Simpson Porter
Friend
May 11, 2020
#BlackGirlMagic
Chandler Brandon
Family
May 11, 2020
Godmommy and Me d
Chandler Brandon
Family
May 11, 2020
To the BEST GODMOTHER I could EVER ask for: You were always there for every special moment in my life, always saying how proud I made you and for that I will forever be grateful. Whenever I was down I could always count on you for a good chit chat with laughs and many lessons that you would share that I didnt think about. Thank you for your motivation and encouragement throughout my 23 years of life. In our last messages we talked about getting out of the house to eat crab legs so Im gonna eat enough for the both of us as soon as I can. Thank you for being my moms bestie since foreverrrr, she misses you ALOT. I will always continue to make you proud as I remember the lessons and memories we share. Thank you for being my second guardian angel, I know youre always with me smiling down on me with your love, light, and good spirit. I love and miss you so much.
Love your Goddaughter,
Chandler ❤
Chandler Brandon
Family
May 11, 2020
Patrice was such a beautiful person inside and out true Aggie!! We shared several personal moments together. Patrice will be missed... RIH my Aggie Sister & Friend
Charvetta Ford
Friend
May 11, 2020
Patrice was one of the sweetest person I ever meet, I am so grateful that I was able to call her friend. I pray for her family I know she is watching over all of you always. Just rest in the arms of God knowing you is with yall during this time of loss be bless always
Darlene Andrews
Friend
May 11, 2020
When you see a red cardinal its your love one passing by to say hello I love you AHO
When you see a red cardinal its your loved one stopped pass to say hello I love you ❤ AHO
Sister Balu Payton
Friend
